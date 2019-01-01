Your Medicare Coverage

14 results

Flu shots Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance) covers the seasonal flu shot (or vaccine) once per flu season...

Prescription drugs (outpatient) Explanation of a limited number of outpatient prescription drugs that are covered under Medicare Part B...

Religious nonmedical health care institution items & services Explanation of inpatient religious, non-medical health care institution (RNHCI) care covered under Medicare based on certain conditions...

Pneumococcal shots Part B covers 2 different pneumococcal shots. Part B covers the first shot at any time and a different, second shot if it’s given at least one year after the first shot...

Preventive & screening services Part B covers many preventive services...

Shingles shots coverage information for shingles shot (vaccine)...

Tdap shots Medicare coverage for a shot (or vaccine) to protect against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (whooping cough)...

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) diagnostic laboratory tests Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance) covers FDA-authorized COVID-19 diagnostic tests. ...

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) monoclonal antibody treatments Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance) covers FDA-authorized COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments and products, if all of these apply:You tested positive for COVID-19.You have a mild to moderate case of COVID-19.You’re at high risk of progressing to a severe case of COVID-19 and/or at high risk of…

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) antibody test Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance) covers FDA-authorized COVID-19 antibody tests...

Travel outside the U.S. Medicare may pay for inpatient hospital, doctor or ambulance services you get when you travel outside the U.S. in rare cases...

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Shot RSV is a respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms. People who are 65 and older are at high risk of having serious health complications from RSV. Getting the RSV shot can protect you from getting RSV.Medicare drug coverage (Part D) covers the RSV shot (not Part A (Hospital Insurance) or Part…

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine Medicare covers the updated (2023–2024 formula) Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people 5 and older.If you’re 65 or older and/or immunocompromised (like people who have had an organ transplant and are at risk for infections and other diseases), you can get a 3-dose series of updated…