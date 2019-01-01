Your Medicare Coverage
Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance) covers the seasonal flu shot (or vaccine) once per flu season...
Explanation of a limited number of outpatient prescription drugs that are covered under Medicare Part B...
Explanation of inpatient religious, non-medical health care institution (RNHCI) care covered under Medicare based on certain conditions...
Part B covers 2 different pneumococcal shots. Part B covers the first shot at any time and a different, second shot if it’s given at least one year after the first shot...
Part B covers many preventive services...
coverage information for shingles shot (vaccine)...
Medicare coverage for a shot (or vaccine) to protect against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (whooping cough)...
Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance) covers FDA-authorized COVID-19 diagnostic tests. ...
Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance) covers FDA-authorized COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments and products, if all of these apply:You tested positive for COVID-19.You have a mild to moderate case of COVID-19.You’re at high risk of progressing to a severe case of COVID-19 and/or at high risk of…
Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance) covers FDA-authorized COVID-19 antibody tests...
Medicare may pay for inpatient hospital, doctor or ambulance services you get when you travel outside the U.S. in rare cases...
RSV is a respiratory virus that causes cold-like symptoms. People who are 65 and older are at high risk of having serious health complications from RSV. Getting the RSV shot can protect you from getting RSV.Medicare drug coverage (Part D) covers the RSV shot (not Part A (Hospital Insurance) or Part…
Medicare covers the updated (2023–2024 formula) Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people 5 and older.If you’re 65 or older and/or immunocompromised (like people who have had an organ transplant and are at risk for infections and other diseases), you can get a 3-dose series of updated…
Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance) covers Hepatitis B shots for people with Medicare at medium or high risk for Hepatitis B...
- Use this list if you’re a person with Medicare, family member or caregiver. Medicare coverage for many tests, items and services depends on where you live. This list only includes tests, items and services (both covered and non-covered) if coverage is the same no matter where you live.
- If your test, item or service isn’t listed, talk to your doctor or other health care provider about why you need certain tests, items or services. Ask if Medicare will cover them.
- Use this list if you’re a Medicare contractor, provider or other health care industry professional. This list includes the ability to search by procedure codes (CPT/HCPCS codes).